Arrest Made After Assault on Man Wearing 'MAGA' Hat in Hermosa Beach Restaurant

A San Fernando Valley man was arrested Tuesday in an assault on a patron wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat in the bathroom of a Hermosa Beach restaurant, officials said.

David Delgado, 32, was arrested at his Winnetka home on suspicion of robbery and battery with serious injury in the Sept. 2 attack, Hermosa Beach police said in a news release.

Officers say Delgado approached the victim as he was using the restroom in a downtown eatery around 6:40 p.m. Police did not name the restaurant.

The writing on the victim’s red cap was actually in Russian, but translated to President Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan, investigators said.

Delgado questioned the man about it, then allegedly punched him repeatedly in the face. The victim fell to the ground, where Delgado continued to punch him before stealing the hat and fleeing, police said.

Detectives say they used surveillance video to identify Delgado as the suspect.

He was being held on $100,000 bail, police said.