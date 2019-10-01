Assailants Sought After Driver Reports Being Target of Shooting on 110 Freeway in Florence Area: CHP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are investigating Tuesday after a motorist reported being shot at on the 110 Freeway in the Florence area of South Los Angeles.

The incident happened on the southbound lanes around 8:15 p.m. Monday near Manchester Avenue, said the driver, Victor Valencia.

Valencia said he was driving to work when an "individual just started shooting at me out of nowhere." The shooter was apparently one of two people inside another vehicle, Valencia said. He heard about three to four gunshots, and the rear part of his vehicle was struck, Valencia said.

Detectives are looking for a red Hyundai SUV and two people, one male and one female, Officer Gomez with California Highway Patrol told KTLA. They're also asking for any witnesses to come forward.

Investigators have not determined a possible motive in the incident, Gomez added.