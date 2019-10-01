Body, Missing BMW Found Amid Search for Kidnapped Tech Executive From Santa Cruz

Authorities say the 50-year-old owner of a digital marketing company was abducted from his home in Santa Cruz and the man’s white BMW was later located along with a dead body, which has not been identified.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call Tuesday about 3 a.m. from the home of Tushar Atre and when authorities arrived “we learned he was taken from his home and a white BMW was gone,” said Sgt. Brian Cleveland.

A statement from the sheriff’s office said Tushar was kidnapped “during a crime” and last seen getting into the BMW.

Deputies later located the car and found “a deceased person” in the same location, Cleveland said.

Atre owns a Santa Cruz-based firm called AtreNet Inc. that helps companies design their websites.

