Carson Man Sentenced to 35 Years to Life for Killing Wife Who Asked for Divorce

A 69-year-old Carson man found guilty of killing his wife after she served him divorce papers has been sentenced to 35 years to life in prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Benjamin Christino Ramirez, 69, of Carson, pictured in a photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Oct. 6, 2018.

Benjamin Ramirez, 69, of Carson, was convicted on Sept. 10 of first-degree murder in the killing of Fely Ramirez, his wife of more than 40 years.

Fely Ramirez, 67, served her husband with the divorce papers at their home on the afternoon of Oct. 5, 2018, and then stayed to talk.

The man then shot her in the chest and head with a handgun and fled, prosecutors said. Her family found her body at the couple’s home in the 900 block of East Joel Street the next day.

Benjamin was found and arrested the next day, but was released two days later due to insufficient evidence, according to county inmate records.

The man was then arrested again 11 days later, on Oct. 18, 2018, and booked at a Los Angeles jail on no bail, records show.

