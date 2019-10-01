Celine Dion Giveaway

Celine Dion’s been on top of the charts for over thirty-five years. Now the Grammy award-winning superstar is starting her first world tour in a decade to celebrate her new album “Courage”. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am at AXS.com and here’s your chance to be part of this incredible show. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Friday, October 4 for your chance to win two tickets in the first ten rows to see Celine Dion’s “Courage” tour live in concert on April 2nd, 2020 at STAPLES Center. From “The Way It Is” and “My Heart Will Go On” all the way to “Flying On My Own” This is one show you won’t want to miss. Good luck!

Already have the code word? You can enter below.

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

