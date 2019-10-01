× College Admissions Scam: Head of West Hollywood School to Cooperate With Feds in Blow to Accused Parents

The head of a West Hollywood private school where dozens of wealthy parents allegedly had their children’s SAT and ACT exams fixed signaled on Tuesday that he would plead guilty and cooperate with investigators, a blow to parents charged in the admissions scandal.

The plea is a coup for prosecutors, who are likely to use the administrator to buttress their argument that William “Rick” Singer and his clients were entwined in a criminal conspiracy to get their children into elite colleges.

Igor Dvorskiy, director of the West Hollywood College Preparatory School, will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering no later than Nov. 20, according to a plea agreement filed Tuesday in federal court. He has agreed to cooperate with the government and testify at trial, if called.

In signing a plea deal, Dvorskiy, a resident of Sherman Oaks, acknowledged taking bribes from Singer, the Newport Beach consultant at the heart of the college admissions scandal, and in turn allowing a test-fixing fraud to be perpetrated for years at his school.

