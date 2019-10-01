Ex-San Fernando Valley Wrestling Coach Gets 71 Years in Prison for Sexually Abusing 9 Young Athletes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A former San Fernando Valley youth wrestling coach was sentenced on Tuesday to 71 years in prison for sexually abusing juvenile athletes, prosecutors said.

Terry Terrell Gillard of Sylmar was found guilty back in May of 47 felony counts, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The charges included 28 counts of procuring a child to engage in a lewd act, and multiple counts of lewd act upon a child, and oral copulation of a person under 18.

Jurors also convicted Gillard of 10 misdemeanor counts of child molestation, prosecutors said back when he was convicted. The trial lasted seven weeks.

He faced a maximum sentence of 82 years in prison, but received credit for time served.

Between 1991 and 2017, Gillard abused nine young athletes whom he met through coaching at John H. Francis Polytechnic High School in Sun Valley and at the Boys and Girls Club of San Fernando, according to a DA's news release from May.

The victims were seven boys and two girls, all between the ages of 11 and 17 at the time of the abuse.

Some of the victims gave emotional impact statements in court prior to sentencing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.