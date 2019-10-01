Live: Sentencing Hearing Underway for Ex-Dallas Officer Amber Guyger After Murder Conviction

FDA Tried to Ban Flavors Years Before Vaping Outbreak, But Top Obama Officials Rejected Plan

October 1, 2019
A variety of electronic cigarette flavors are displayed for sale at Vape New York store on June 10, 2013.(Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Unicorn Vomit. Cotton Candy. Gummy Bear. Skittles.

Some teenagers who tried these playful vaping flavors thought they were just inhaling water vapor — not also nicotine, a chemical considered as addictive as heroin and cocaine.

Now, as a mysterious vaping-related lung disease has doctors and parents urging the nation’s 3.6 million young users to quit, many are finding that they physically can’t — they’re hooked. It’s exactly the kind of youth addiction crisis the Food and Drug Administration had warned of four years ago, when it tried to ban flavored fluids for e-cigarettes.

If the FDA ban had gone through, the kid-friendly vaping liquids would have been pushed off store shelves.

