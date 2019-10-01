× FDA Tried to Ban Flavors Years Before Vaping Outbreak, But Top Obama Officials Rejected Plan

Unicorn Vomit. Cotton Candy. Gummy Bear. Skittles.

Some teenagers who tried these playful vaping flavors thought they were just inhaling water vapor — not also nicotine, a chemical considered as addictive as heroin and cocaine.

Now, as a mysterious vaping-related lung disease has doctors and parents urging the nation’s 3.6 million young users to quit, many are finding that they physically can’t — they’re hooked. It’s exactly the kind of youth addiction crisis the Food and Drug Administration had warned of four years ago, when it tried to ban flavored fluids for e-cigarettes.

If the FDA ban had gone through, the kid-friendly vaping liquids would have been pushed off store shelves.

8/ Obama officials told @latimes there wasn't enough scientific evidence at the time to outweigh economic burden of the ban. But, docs show that, when they nixed the ban, they also deleted 15 pages of evidence showing that a vaping crisis was coming fast. 1 in 4 teens now vape. — Emily Baumgaertner (@Emily_Baum) October 1, 2019

Read the full story on LATimes.com.