BREAKING: Ex-Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Convicted of Murder

Florida Teen Killed While Protecting 5-Year-Old Sister During Violent Home-Invasion Robbery

Posted 9:28 AM, October 1, 2019, by

The family of a Florida teen who was killed while protecting his younger sister during a home invasion says he died a hero.

Khyler Edman is seen in a photo posted to a GoFundMe page.

Khyler Edman is seen in a photo posted to a GoFundMe page.

Family spokeswoman Crystal Stone told reporters 15-year-old Khyler Edman was “his sister’s keeper.”

Charlotte County Sheriff’s investigators say 27-year-old Ryan Cole broke into the home Thursday afternoon and got into a violent struggle with Edman, who was protecting his 5-year-old sister. She wasn’t harmed.

Investigators haven’t said how Edman died, but Cole was stabbed several times before running from the house. Neighbors called 911 after seeing an injured man walking along a street.

He was arrested and hospitalized. He’s being held on a burglary charge and additional charges are expected.

A GoFundMe account has raised over $38,000 for Edman’s family.

A lawyer wasn’t listed on jail records.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.