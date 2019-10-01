× Forever 21 Closing 26 Stores in Southern California After Filing for Bankruptcy

More than 40 Forever 21 stores in California are in danger of closing as part of the apparel chain’s bankruptcy reorganization, court records show.

When it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sunday, the Los Angeles company said it planned to shutter about 350 of its 800 stores worldwide, including about 178 of its 549 U.S. outlets.

Forever 21 issued a list of 178 U.S. stores for possible closure in its filings with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Tuesday, including 41 California stores, with 26 locations in Southern California, from Santa Barbara to San Diego. They also include a few of the chain’s F21 Red branded stores.

Among the Southern California outlets are stores in Los Angeles, Culver City, Pasadena, Valencia, Arcadia and Newport Beach.

