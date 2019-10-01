Former UFC fighter James Wilks joined us live to tell us all about his new documentary. The film follows the story of James Wilks — elite Special Forces trainer and winner of The Ultimate Fighter — as he travels the world on a quest for the truth about meat, protein, and strength. Featuring some of the strongest, fastest and toughest athletes on the planet, "The Game Changers" documents the explosive rise of plant-based eating in professional sports, mixing real-time, groundbreaking science with cinematic stories of struggle and triumph. Wilks’ journey exposes outdated myths about food that not only affect human performance, but the health of the entire global population. You can watch the movie at Los Feliz 3. It’s also available on iTunes Oct 1. For more info you can visit their website or follow them on social media.
Former UFC Fighter and Producer James Wilks on His New Documentary ‘The Game Changers’
