Henry DiCarlo Opens Up About Having Prostate Cancer

In July 2019, KTLA’s Henry DiCarlo was diagnosed with prostate cancer. The following month, Henry underwent surgery to have his prostate removed and began a month’s long absence from KTLA while in recovery. Now, Henry is back, healthy, and ready to share his experience. Henry opens up about his diagnosis, his surgery, and his recovery. Henry also shares why it’s important for men to continue the conversation about prostate health.

