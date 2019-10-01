× L.A County Supervisors Vote to Freeze Sheriff’s Spending Over Concerns About $63-Million Budget Deficit

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday rebuked Sheriff Alex Villanueva over his fiscal stewardship, taking the extraordinary step of freezing a portion of his agency’s budget to force the county’s top cop to address excessive spending.

The supervisors expressed their concern about the Sheriff’s Department’s $63-million budget shortfall and what they see as its failure to address those concerns when they were first raised in December and at least twice since then. The board voted unanimously to require Villanueva to submit to a “payment plan” to reimburse the county before he can regain full control of his resources.

The vote is the latest development in a long-running power struggle between the supervisors and the county’s independently elected top cop over his management of the department.

The board’s motion requires new spending controls at the department without lowering the number of deputies patrolling the unincorporated communities and cities that pay for policing services.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.