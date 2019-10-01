× Law Requiring All L.A. Restaurants to Withhold Plastic Straws Unless Requested Takes Effect Tuesday

Beginning Tuesday, all Los Angeles restaurants will be required to withhold plastic straws unless a customer requests one.

The move marks the second, and more wide-ranging, phase of a city ordinance that went into effect for businesses with more than 26 employees in April aiming to limit the availability of single-use straws. The law now applies to restaurants of all sizes.

The City Council in March voted to prohibit L.A. restaurants from offering or providing disposable plastic straws to customers who are dining in or taking food to go unless patrons request them. The initiative is an attempt to reduce single-use plastic waste from littering beaches and waterways, said Councilman Mitch O’Farrell.

“As a coastal community, we have a heightened responsibility to remove as much single-use plastic from the waste stream as possible,” O’Farrell said Monday. “Restaurants across the city are already switching to alternatives that are biodegradable while more Angelenos are using reusable straws and by extension participating in helping to clean our environment.”

