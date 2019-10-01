Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen Boy Found Dead in Wildomar Home

A man arrested last week on suspicion of sexually assaulting an underage boy has been found dead in his Wildomar home, deputies said Tuesday.

Detectives began investigating Charles Kip Yotter in June after receiving a report of him committing sex crimes against a 16-year-old boy, Riverside County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

While deputies gave Yotter’s age as 71, booking records state he was 70.

The sexual contact allegedly began in December 2018.

Yotter was arrested in the case last Thursday, Sept. 26, following an extensive investigation, authorities said.

He was booked on suspicion of oral copulation with a minor, forced oral copulation of a minor and forcible penetration with a foreign object. But inmate records show he was released the following day on $250,000 bail.

On Monday, around 4:30 p.m., officials were called to Yotter’s home on the 35000 block of Momat Avenue regarding a suicide attempt. Deputies who responded to the scene found the suspect dead inside the residence.

Yotter’s official cause of death has yet to be determined.

He had been scheduled to appear in court Nov. 26.