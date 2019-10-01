× Poll: Most Californians Want Marijuana Stores in Their Communities, Say Pot Legalization Is a ‘Good Thing’

Three years after California voters legalized the sale of recreational marijuana, 68% say it has been a “good thing” and, although the vast majority of cities have outlawed pot shops, most voters want their municipalities to permit the stores, according to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll conducted for the Los Angeles Times.

The poll found support for legalization has increased since 2016, when 57% of voters approved Proposition 64, which legalized growing, selling and possessing cannabis for recreational use.

“There hasn’t been any real buyer’s remorse about the initiative. If anything, support has gone up,” said Mark DiCamillo, director of the Berkeley IGS poll.

Most Democrats and voters from all age groups said legalization has been a good thing. Groups that said legalization has been a bad thing include Republicans and evangelical Christians.

