An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 struck the Ridgecrest area early Tuesday morning.

The temblor hit at 6:11 a.m. about 9 miles north-northeast of Ridgecrest, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The area was struck by a powerful 6.4 earthquake on the Fourth of July.

