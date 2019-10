Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors planned to vote Tuesday on a plan to help mitigate the Sheriff Department's deficit of $63,400,000 by reducing Sheriff Alex Villanueva's spending power.

Deputy overtime largely contributed to the excess, according to the Los Angeles Times. Now, the Board of Supervisors is considering implementing a hiring freeze, among other steps.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 1, 2019.