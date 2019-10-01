× Son of Former Angels Player Charged With Assault, Battery and Drug Counts in Newport Beach

A Newport Beach real estate agent, the son of a former Angels infielder, faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to battery, assault, soliciting a prostitute and possession of drugs, court documents show.

Timothy Douglas DeCinces, 45, is the son of former Angels third baseman Doug DeCinces. The younger DeCinces was arrested and booked into Orange County Jail after Newport Beach police responded to a residence on Pauma Lane just after 9:30 p.m. Sept. 22, according to police and jail records.

DeCinces was charged last week with single felony counts of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury — with a sentencing enhancement allegation of inflicting great bodily injury — battery with serious injury and making criminal threats. He also is accused of misdemeanor counts of soliciting, engaging or agreeing to engage in prostitution, child abuse and endangerment, possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia, and possessing methamphetamine and cocaine, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

DeCinces was released from custody Friday on $500,000 bond and was scheduled to be back in court Oct. 22, according to court records. He has not entered a plea.

