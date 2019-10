Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Staples Center's Director of Photography Andrew D. Bernstein joined us live to discuss one of the many ways Staples Center is celebrating their 20th anniversary.

Staples Center is giving away prizes to people who vote for their favorite 20 moments from the past 20 years. Entries must be submitted by October 8th at 10a.m.

For more information on this contest and other events visit Staples Center's website.