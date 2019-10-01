Suspect Opens Fire at Police During Attempted Bank Robbery in Colton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police responded to a bank in Colton where a suspect opened fire on officers during an attempted armed robbery on Tuesday.

The incident began around 7 p.m. when police received a call from a person inside the Chase Bank at Washington Street and Cooley Drive, according to Sgt. Ray Mendez with the Colton Police Department.

When officers arrived, the suspect opened fire from inside the bank, shooting through the glass at the officers, Mendez said.

One officer sustained a non-life threatening injury to his upper body. The officers were able to retreat and no other officers were injured.

Police blocked off the area and locked down surrounding businesses.

Mendez said at some point, the suspect was seen down with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

SWAT members were called in to the building after a suspicious package was seen on or near the suspect.

The bank was closed, although there was "one or two" employees still inside at the time, Mendez said.

No further details were immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.