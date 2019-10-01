Woman Charged With Vandalizing Glendale Peace Monument, Other Property With Racist Comments

A 65-year-old woman was charged Tuesday with vandalizing city and church property with racist comments in Glendale, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Jackie Rita Williams was arrested last week after the latest caught-on-video vandalism of the Korean Comfort Women Monument in Glendale’s Central Park. The same statue had been vandalized twice before, authorities said.

Williams was charged with six misdemeanor counts of vandalism under $400 damage and one misdemeanor count of violation of civil rights, the District Attorney’s Office said. She faces a possible maximum sentence of seven years in jail.

The Glendale woman was accused of defacing the monument as well as other property belonging to the city of Glendale, the Armenian American Council on Aging and the Joyful Christian Community Church between Sept. 16 and Sept. 27, authorities said.

Surveillance video released by Glendale Police shows a woman walking up to the monument with a rolling briefcase and then apparently drawing on the statue with a marker before knocking over some plants.

Authorities did not provide information on the racist comments Williams is accused of vandalizing property with.

Other acts of vandalism she is accused of were found on Glendale park property and buildings, as well as a recreation center’s pedestrian ramp, according to Ricardo Santiago of the District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors requested the woman’s bail be set at $25,000, according to the DA.

The case is under investigation by the Glendale Police Department and no further details were immediately available.

