4 Men Convicted in Deadly Downey Home-Invasion Robbery

Four men were convicted Wednesday for their roles in a 2016 Downey home-invasion robbery that left a 59-year-old realtor dead, authorities said.

Paul Davis Misikei, 22, of Anaheim and Sakaopo Atanasio Flolau, 20, of Anaheim each pleaded guilty to a count of second-degree murder for the Jan. 17, 2016, death of 59-year-old Jim Rudometkin at his home in the 10300 block of Lesterford Avenue, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement. Both men face up to 15 years to life in state prison when they return to Los Angeles County Superior Court for sentencing on Jan. 16.

Henry Willie Sao, 31, of Long Beach, and Michael Anthony Harrod, 28, of Anaheim each pleaded no contest to a count of home-invasion robbery, prosecutors said in a written statement. They were immediately sentenced to six years in state prison each.

Misikei, Folau and Sao forced their way into Rudometkin’s home shortly after 11 a.m., authorities said. Harrod acted as a getaway driver, and was also accused of planning the robbery.

The robbers bound the victim while robbing his home, officials said.

When a neighbor interrupted the crime and called police, Harrod fled, leaving his three accomplices behind, according to prosecutors.

Downey Police Department officers arrived as the three remaining robbers jumped fence behind Rudometkin’s home and ran, police said shortly after the crime.

“When police entered the victim’s home, they found Rudometkin bound and unresponsive,” the District Attorney’s Office statement said. “The victim

was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene due to a heart attack.”

Officers found and arrested Mmisikei and Sao nearby. Harrod and Folau were found and taken into custody in the following days.

An autopsy found Rudometkin died from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, Los Aneles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner records show. Based on the circumstances of the death, it was ruled a homicide.

Although Folau was 17 at the time of the crime, he was charged and tried as an adult.

Originally, Misikei, Sao and Folau also were charged with capital murder, home-invasion robbery and burglary with a person present. Misikei and Sao could have faced the death penalty if they had been convicted as initially charged. Because of his age, Folau faced a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Harrod was initially charged with murder, home-invasion robbery and burglary, and could have faced 25 years to life in prison if he had been convicted as first charged.

It was not clear whether Wednesday’s outcome was the result of a negotiated plea deal.