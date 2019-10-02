Darrell Hammond on the Pressures of Working at SNL & Getting Clean

Posted 5:20 AM, October 2, 2019, by , Updated at 05:19AM, October 2, 2019

 

Keeping it Friel this week is comedian and former SNL actor Darrell Hammond.   He talks about the challenges of getting off Percocet, his cocaine arrest in the Bahamas, cutting, PTSD, the pressures of SNL, how he’s working on himself in sobriety and trying to help fight the opioid epidemic.

