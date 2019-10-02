Co-host of America's Test Kitchen Julia Davison joined us live with game winning tailgate recipes. For more info on America’s Test Kitchen including episodes you can visit their website or follow them on social media. America’s Kitchen 20th Anniversary TV Show Cookbook is available on Amazon.
Game Winning Tailgate Recipes With America’s Test Kitchen Co-Host Julia Davison
