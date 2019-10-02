× LAPD Working on New Policy for Online Job Postings After Recruiting Ad Landed on Breitbart Website

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said the department was working to craft a new policy regarding online job postings after a furor erupted online Saturday when an LAPD recruiting ad landed on the right-wing Breitbart website.

On Tuesday, Moore told the Board of Police Commissioners that Google filters failed to stop a job posting from landing on a website not authorized by the LAPD. As a result, the department suspended all Google advertisements, he said.

Once the job posting was widely shared on social media, Moore and other officials immediately distanced the department from the post, saying the LAPD did not purchase the advertisement. Critics accused the department of trying to recruit racist candidates to one of the nation’s largest police forces. Department officials said in a tweet Saturday that the job listing would conflict with the department’s “core values.”

“It recognizes and shares the public’s concerns,” Moore said Tuesday about the department. “Those ads were directed to sites that were not selected by the LAPD or the Personnel Department. The lack of tight controls created the issue at hand.”

