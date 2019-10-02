Person Wounded in Shooting in Front of San Bernardino Grocery Store

Stater Bros., 444 E. Baseline Street in San Bernardino, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

Police sought a gunman who shot and wounded a person in front of a Stater Bros. grocery store in San Bernardino on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The gunfire was reported about 7:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the store at Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue, San Bernardino Police Department Sgt. John Echevarria told KTLA.

Responding officers encountered a male victim suffering wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening, the sergeant said. The victims age was not available.

The shooter, described as a a man, drove off in a dark-colored vehicle, police added.

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.

