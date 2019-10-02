Pompeo Admits He Was ‘on the Phone Call’ With Trump and Ukrainian President

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted Wednesday that he was on the July 25 phone call in which President Donald Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

"I was on the phone call," Pompeo said Wednesday during a news conference in Rome with Italy's foreign minister.

Pompeo was asked if he heard anything on the call that gave him any concerns or raised a red flag.

"I'd been a secretary of state for coming on a year and a half. I know precisely what the American policy is with respect to Ukraine. It's been remarkably consistent, and we will continue to try to drive those set of outcomes," Pompeo said.

The phone call was part of a whistleblower's complaint that alleged Trump sought "to solicit interference" from Ukraine in the upcoming 2020 election, and that the White House took steps to cover it up. Trump has denied doing anything improper.