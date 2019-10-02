Live: Nancy Pelosi Holds News Conference With Rep. Adam Schiff

Royal Air Force Red Arrows Aerobatic Team to Fly Past Hollywood Sign on Wednesday

Posted 8:14 AM, October 2, 2019, by
The Royal Air Force Red Arrows perform the “Gypo Split” during their first public aerobatic display since the tragic death of Flt Lt Jon Egging on September 2, 2011 in Chatsworth, England. (Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The Royal Air Force Red Arrows perform the "Gypo Split" during their first public aerobatic display since the tragic death of Flt Lt Jon Egging on September 2, 2011 in Chatsworth, England. (Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Los Angeles-area residents have a chance to see a mini air show as the Royal Air Force Red Arrows aerobatic team continues its tour of California.

The team plans to fly past the famed Hollywood sign Wednesday afternoon and then head south to the Port of Long Beach to fly over the retired British ocean liner Queen Mary, which is now a tourist attraction and hotel.

On Tuesday, the Red Arrows’ jets flew over San Francisco Bay and the Golden Gate .

This weekend, they’ll join the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and other performers at the Great Pacific Airshow over the surf at Huntington Beach.

