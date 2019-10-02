Live: Ex-Dallas Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Neighbor Faces Sentencing

Skeletal Remains Found in Shallow Grave in the Middle of the Desert Near Lancaster: LASD

Posted 10:23 AM, October 2, 2019, by
The area of 20th Street West and Avenue F is seen in a Google Maps image.

The area of 20th Street West and Avenue F is seen in a Google Maps image.

Homicide detectives are investigating after skeletal remains were found buried in a shallow grave near Lancaster on Tuesday, authorities said.

The discovery was made shortly after 3 p.m. near 20th Street West and Avenue F, in an unincorporated part of the Antelope Valley, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities found the bones in a shallow grave in the middle of the desert, a sheriff’s news release stated.

The victim’s age, gender and race were not immediately known. A cause of death will be determined by the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or leave a tip anonymously by dialing Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.