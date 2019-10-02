× Skeletal Remains Found in Shallow Grave in the Middle of the Desert Near Lancaster: LASD

Homicide detectives are investigating after skeletal remains were found buried in a shallow grave near Lancaster on Tuesday, authorities said.

The discovery was made shortly after 3 p.m. near 20th Street West and Avenue F, in an unincorporated part of the Antelope Valley, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities found the bones in a shallow grave in the middle of the desert, a sheriff’s news release stated.

The victim’s age, gender and race were not immediately known. A cause of death will be determined by the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or leave a tip anonymously by dialing Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.