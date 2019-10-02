× South Bay Resident’s Death Marks 1st Due to West Nile Virus in L.A. County in 2019

A South Bay resident was the first person to die from the West Nile virus in Los Angeles County this year, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.

A total of nine cases have been identified this year in L.A. County, excluding Long Beach and Pasadena, as cases identified in those cities are reported by their local health departments.

“West Nile virus continues to be a serious health threat to residents in Los Angeles County,” said Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer.

Infected mosquitoes, dead birds and chicken have also been documented in the county. Peak mosquito season is June to November.

Humans can get the virus by being bitten by an infected mosquito. Authorities recommend mosquito repellants and to reduce contact with mosquitos.