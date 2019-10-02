Suspect in Colton Bank Robbery Dead After Opening Fire at Officers, Injuring One of Them: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who opened fire at officers and injured one of them during a suspected bank robbery in Colton died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said Wednesday.

Colton police responded to reports of a possible robbery at the Chase bank at 2005 E. Washington St. a little after 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Police Department. The business was closed at the time, and investigators believe there were at least two employees inside.

As the officers approached the building, a person inside the bank started shooting at them, shattering the front windows and injuring one of the officers, authorities said. Police did not fire back, Sgt. Robert Vega told KTLA.

Police subsequently found the suspected shooter dead with a gunshot wound that was self-inflicted, according to the department.

Just before 8 p.m., the agency said the area had been closed to the public and that all officers were OK, although one of them suffered a minor injury. No other injuries were reported.

A SWAT team and a bomb squad ultimately cleared the building and determined that there were no additional threats.

The coroner's office later described the suspect as a 36-year-old man from Rialto. Officials said they were withholding his name until they could reach next of kin.

The incident drew a large law enforcement response, including aerial units.

A witness who was at a Stater Bros. market nearby said he saw the windows break during the gunfire. Other retail stores and restaurants are located in the area.

The case remains under investigation.

34.073902 -117.313655