Live: Ex-Dallas Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Neighbor Faces Sentencing

Suspected Hit-and-Run Driver in Custody After Pedestrian Critically Injured in Vermont Square Area

Posted 9:59 AM, October 2, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:06AM, October 2, 2019
A damaged vehicle is left at the scene of a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles. (Credit: KTLA)

A damaged vehicle is left at the scene of a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles. (Credit: KTLA)

A suspected hit-and-run driver is in custody Wednesday after a pedestrian was critically injured in a crosswalk in the Vermont Square area of South Los Angeles.

The crash was reported at the intersection of West Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and South Budlong Avenue at about 6 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Jon Pinto said.

The driver attempted to flee the scene after striking the pedestrian but was followed by a witness, Pinto said.

Authorities were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody. Aerial video from Sky5 showed a car with a broken windshield stopped in an area marked off by crime scene tape.

The unidentified 50-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, Officer Chavez said.

The driver was apparently attempting to make a left turn at what was a busy intersection at the time.

“We need to be safe … we need to concentrate on driving,” Pinto said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.