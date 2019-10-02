× Suspected Hit-and-Run Driver in Custody After Pedestrian Critically Injured in Vermont Square Area

A suspected hit-and-run driver is in custody Wednesday after a pedestrian was critically injured in a crosswalk in the Vermont Square area of South Los Angeles.

The crash was reported at the intersection of West Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and South Budlong Avenue at about 6 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Jon Pinto said.

The driver attempted to flee the scene after striking the pedestrian but was followed by a witness, Pinto said.

Authorities were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody. Aerial video from Sky5 showed a car with a broken windshield stopped in an area marked off by crime scene tape.

The unidentified 50-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, Officer Chavez said.

The driver was apparently attempting to make a left turn at what was a busy intersection at the time.

“We need to be safe … we need to concentrate on driving,” Pinto said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.