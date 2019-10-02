Tech Gadgets Your Pets Will Appreciate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A pet bowl that only unlocks when it’s supposed to and you’ve heard of Fitbit, now get ready for the Fitbark!

Whistle Go Explore

We put the Whistle Go Explore on test pup Molly! The tracker easily attaches to a collar and weighs less than an ounce; it also works on cats.

You can keep tabs of your pet’s activity, sleep patterns and calories burned. The app asks you to designate “safe places” which are places where your pet spends most of its time.

If they wander out of that area you’ll receive a notification. Battery life lasts up to 20 days in safe mode and 5 hours for active tracking.

Whistle Go Pro Explore is $130 and it requires a $10 a month subscription for GPS tracking.

Fitbark

Humans have Fitbits and dogs have Fitbark! Fitbark 2 clips to your dogs collar and tracks activity and rest levels.

It's a new way to motivate you and your dog to be active, monitor calories burned, distance traveled and overall health.

Fitbark compares your pet’s activity to other dog’s of the same breed. Ellie scored an overall 83% so she probably could use some more walks!

Fitbark 2 costs $70 and the battery lasts up to 6 months.

Surefeed Microchip Pet Feeder

This pet bowl only unlocks when the right pet is trying to eat from it. The Surefeed Microchip Pet Feeder works in conjunction with a special beacon you clip to their collar.

When the corresponding pet walks up, the bowl opens! A built-in digital scale lets you know exactly how much they’ve eaten.

Setup was a bit complicated, since it requires a hub you have to purchase separately, but you get real time alerts when your pet eats.

The bowl $150 and the hub $68.

My producer tried all of these products with her dogs and her favorite was the Whistle Go Explore, because it not only tracks your dog’s health but their location, too!

