Technology Helps Investigators Create First Sketches of Unknown Male Found Dead 23 Years Ago in Trabuco Canyon

New images have been released of an unidentified victim whose remains were found in the foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains nearly 23 years ago.

Using reconstruction technology, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Coroner Division worked with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to create the first images of a young man whose remains were discovered in a wilderness area in Trabuco Canyon in December 1996. Investigators think the remains of the 14- to 25-year-old male had been in the area for roughly two years when they were found.

“Sometimes seeing a picture can spark a memory, and that could lead to information,” said Kelly Keyes, supervising deputy coroner. “This is the first time in more than two decades that we have been able to put a face to this John Doe, and now we’re looking to match that face to a name so we can bring closure to the family.”

Forensic analysis determined the victim was roughly 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-8 with a medium build and possibly had reddish or sandy-brown hair. His teeth were in poor condition and were submitted to a Department of Justice database, officials said.

#OCSDPIO The #OCSD Coroner Division, in partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children @MissingKids, have released new images utilizing the latest in reconstruction technology to ID a John Doe found in Trabuco Canyon nearly 23 years ago. More info 👇 pic.twitter.com/NPa71w6ve8 — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) October 1, 2019