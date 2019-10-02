Top Fall Pant Trends With Body Positive Fashion Blogger Kristina Zias

Style expert and body positive fashion blogger from Miss Zias, Kristina Zias joined us live with the top pant trends for fall. For more information on Kristina and to shop the looks from the segment, you can visit her website or follow her on Instagram @MissZias

