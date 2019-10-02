Woman Accused in 2 Hit-and-Runs, 1 Fatal, at Bay Area Park

Authorities in Northern California have arrested a woman on suspicion of murder after she allegedly ran down two pedestrians with her car in separate areas of a Cupertino park, killing one.

Mireya Orta, 50, is also accused of assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into into jail in San Jose Tuesday night, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday at Rancho San Antonio Preserve.

Sheriff’s spokesman Michael Low tells the Mercury News that detectives are trying to determine whether Orta had relationships with the pedestrians she struck.

Low says authorities responded Tuesday to reports that a motorist had hit two people and driven off. One victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released. The other was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Deputies apprehended the woman in her Audi A5 without incident.