Woman Accused of DUI With Child in Car After Highway Crash in Rancho Mirage

A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk while her child was in the car after crashing into an SUV on Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage, deputies said Wednesday.

Shirley Day, a 38-year-old Palm Desert resident, was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and child endangerment after the collision occurred around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Riverside County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Day was allegedly driving her white Mercedes-Benz east on Highway 111 when she collided with a white Ford Edge near the exit for Rancho Las Palmas Drive.

Day’s child was in her car and sustained a minor injury, while the Ford’s driver complained of back pain, authorities said.

Deputies later determined Day was driving under the influence of alcohol.

After being medically cleared at the hospital, Day was formally arrested.

Inmate records show she was being held on $50,000 bail and scheduled to appear in court Nov. 26.