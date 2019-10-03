× 1 Man Killed, 2 Others Wounded in Highgrove Shooting

One man died and two others were wounded when gunfire broke out in the Riverside County community of Highgrove on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting took place about 6:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Center Street, near Iowa Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramedics pronounced one of the three victims dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said via social media.

A second victim was hospitalized with “major” injuries, and a third was treated for injuries described as minor, the department said.

No suspects were in custody, and no suspect description was available.

La Cadena Drive was expected to remain closed into the night as the investigation continued.

#HighGrove

The suspect(s) are still outstanding. La Cadena is closed between Main and Center, for the next several hours. No additional info avail at this time. https://t.co/ZQP9HxJn3r — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) October 4, 2019