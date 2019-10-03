2 Fontana Men Accused of Possessing, Distributing Child Pornography

The Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested two men this week on suspicion of possessing and distributing images of child pornography online, authorities said.

Investigators arrested Esteban Renteria, 18, of Fontana on Wednesday on suspicion of several crimes related to possession and trading of child pornography, Fontana police Officer Daniel Romero said in a written statement.

Upon searching Renteria’s home, “Detectives located in excess of 100 videos depicting child pornography including sadomasochistic acts being performed on a toddler,” according to the statement. Renteria was taken into custody without a struggle.

The task force arrested 35-year-old David Perez Velazquez of Fontana on Tuesday, according to police and San Bernardino County booking records.

“(He) was found to be in possession of files depicting graphic child pornography on his cellular telephone,” Romero said.

Both suspects were release from jail pending court appearances the day after their arrests after posting bail, records showed.