4 Dead After Wrong-Way Driver Crashes Into Taxi on 101 Freeway in San Francisco: CHP

Posted 8:50 AM, October 3, 2019, by , Updated at 08:51AM, October 3, 2019

Authorities say four people were killed in a wrong-way crash on a San Francisco highway.

The California Highway Patrol says the collision occurred Thursday at about 12:30 a.m., just minutes after people started calling authorities to report a Volkswagen sedan driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 101.

CHP spokesman Bert Diaz tells the San Francisco Chronicle a woman in her 30s was driving the Volkswagen that crashed head-on against a taxi carrying a man and a woman. All four died at the scene.

All lanes of northbound 101 closed for nearly seven hours and reopened at about 7 a.m.

Diaz says investigators don’t know if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The identities of those killed have not been released pending their formal identification by the coroner’s office.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.