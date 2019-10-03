× Bellflower Man Gets 40 Years to Life in Prison for Fatally Shooting Wife in Front of Their Young Children

A Bellflower man who fatally shot his estranged wife in front of their two young children on Christmas Day was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison Thursday, authorities said.

Santiago Palacios Salgado fatally shot Gabriela Romero-Garcia on Dec. 25, 2017 after showing up to a home located in the 9100 block of Rosecrans Avenue in Bellflower, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities have described the killing as an attempted murder-suicide.

Salgado, 58, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in August.

When officials arrived to the home the afternoon of the shooting, 41-year-old Romero-Garcia was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Salgado suffered what authorities described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the upper torso and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He later recovered and was listed in fair condition.

He and Romero-Garcia shared a 6-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter, who authorities said were both present when he opened fire. Neither child was injured.