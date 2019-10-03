Bodycam Video Released in Fatal Shooting of Man Who Ambushed Police in El Sereno

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities released body camera footage on Wednesday that captured a deadly exchange between Los Angeles police and a man who apparently opened fire at them while the officers were stopped at an intersection in El Sereno in August.

Roberto Rene Gabriel, a 33-year-old L.A. resident, died in the incident that took place around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, according to LAPD.

Bodycam video shows a man, later identified as Gabriel, walking toward a patrol car stopped at a light on Alhambra Avenue and Lombardy Boulevard before pointing a firearm at the vehicle.

LAPD said Gabriel shot at the officers, striking the door once on the driver's side of their SUV. The officers made a U-turn in pursuit of the fleeing assailant as they requested help.

Police caught up with Gabriel about a block away near Belleglade Avenue and exited their SUV, at which point Gabriel shot at them again, according to LAPD. Gabriel then fled east on Alhambra Avenue, where he was confronted by other officers who responded to the scene.

Video shows at least one officer firing multiple shots before the man is seen on the ground bleeding from his torso next to what appears to be a gun. Paramedics transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. LAPD said the number of gunshot wounds Gabriel sustained was yet to be determined.

LAPD described the weapon recovered next to Gabriel as a 9 mm handgun.

No officer suffered any injuries in the incident.

According to LAPD, Gabriel was a member of an L.A. street gang with a prior record for evading a peace officer, possession of an assault weapon, robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and vandalism.

The case remains under investigation.

34.073581 -118.178641