Coast Guard Lt. Accused of White Nationalist Terror Plot Pleads Guilty to Gun, Drug Charges

Federal agents found 15 firearms and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition when Christopher Paul Hasson was arrested. He was suspected of a major domestic terror attack. (Credit: U.S Attorney's Office in Maryland via CNN)

A Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling weapons and targeting Supreme Court justices, prominent Democrats and TV journalists has pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges.

Christopher Hasson’s guilty plea to all four of the counts he faced on Thursday resolves a case in which federal prosecutors called him a self-described white nationalist and domestic terrorist intent on carrying out a mass killing.

But prosecutors haven’t filed any terrorism-related charges against Hasson since his February arrest. His trial had been scheduled for Oct. 21 in Greenbelt, Maryland. Now he’ll be sentenced on Jan. 31, to as much as 31 years in prison.

Prosecutors claim Hasson drew up what appeared to be a hit list that included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic presidential hopefuls Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris. They said several network TV journalists also were mentioned.

