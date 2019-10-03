Empowering Storytellers with Erica Hill

Erica Hill is the News Director at Q13 Fox in Seattle. Erica recently made the announcement that after 12 years in Seattle, she would be leaving to join her wife in Los Angeles. In this episode of the podcast, Erica shares her thoughts about leadership, and the ways in which she empowers and encourages journalists. She also talks about Q13’s special reporting about the diminishing Pacific Northwest’s orca population, and how journalism is affecting real change to help save the endangered whales.

Episode quote

“Make sure that you are seeing each person on your team with fresh eyes every day. People evolve, and so your relationships must evolve with them. Care personally; don’t put people in boxes and leave them there.” -Kim Scott, Radical Candor



Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram

Bobby on social media: Instagram

About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins