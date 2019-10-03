European Union Looks to Retaliate Against U.S. With New Tariffs

Posted 4:23 AM, October 3, 2019, by , Updated at 04:35AM, October 3, 2019
An Airbus A380 performs its flying display on the first public day of the International Paris Air Show on June 21 , 2019 at Le Bourget Airport. (Credit: ERIC PIERMONT/AFP/Getty Images)

An Airbus A380 performs its flying display on the first public day of the International Paris Air Show on June 21 , 2019 at Le Bourget Airport. (Credit: ERIC PIERMONT/AFP/Getty Images)

The French government says the European Union will respond with “retaliatory measures” to the U.S. decision to impose tariffs on a range of the bloc’s exports, from cheese to wine.

Spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye told news broadcaster BFM TV on Thursday: “We’ve tried to lessen this commercial tension, but if they are not in the mood for conciliation, obviously Europe will fight back.”

Olives, yogurt, fruit and large aircraft are among the European imports the U.S. plans to hit with tariffs after receiving the go-ahead Wednesday from the World Trade Organization in a case involving illegal EU subsidies for the aircraft giant Airbus.

The targeted imports are worth $7.5 billion. The tariffs, to take effect Oct. 18, will be 10% for EU aircraft and 25% for everything else.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.