Federal Appeals Court Upholds Santa Monica’s Ban on Short-Term Vacation Rentals

Posted 3:24 PM, October 3, 2019, by
A woman browses the site of US home sharing giant Airbnb on a tablet in Berlin on April 28, 2016. (Credit: JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman browses the site of US home sharing giant Airbnb on a tablet in Berlin on April 28, 2016. (Credit: JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images)

A federal appeals court on Thursday unanimously upheld a Santa Monica ordinance banning most short-term, vacation rentals.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit of Appeals rejected a potential class-action lawsuit against the city, which passed the law in 2015 on the grounds that visitors who rent through Airbnb Inc. or other companies “sometimes disrupt the quietude and residential character of the neighborhoods.”

The ordinance prohibits vacation rentals of 30 days or fewer, except when a primary resident remains in the home.

Santa Monica resident Arlene Rosenblatt had been renting out her home for $350 a night when she and her husband traveled. She charged in a lawsuit that the ordinance hindered commerce in violation of the federal Constitution.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.