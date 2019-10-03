× Federal Appeals Court Upholds Santa Monica’s Ban on Short-Term Vacation Rentals

A federal appeals court on Thursday unanimously upheld a Santa Monica ordinance banning most short-term, vacation rentals.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit of Appeals rejected a potential class-action lawsuit against the city, which passed the law in 2015 on the grounds that visitors who rent through Airbnb Inc. or other companies “sometimes disrupt the quietude and residential character of the neighborhoods.”

The ordinance prohibits vacation rentals of 30 days or fewer, except when a primary resident remains in the home.

Santa Monica resident Arlene Rosenblatt had been renting out her home for $350 a night when she and her husband traveled. She charged in a lawsuit that the ordinance hindered commerce in violation of the federal Constitution.

