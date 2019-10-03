‘Go Dodgers!’: 2nd-Graders at South Pasadena School Get in the Playoff Spirit Ahead of NLDS Game 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday begin their quest for a third straight World Series appearance on the heels of their most successful regular season to date, and many around Southern California will be rooting on them.

Among those hoping the season culminates in a championship this time around: Holly Lang and her second grade class at Marengo Elementary School in South Pasadena.

The teacher and nearly every student in her class were dressed in Dodgers gear to root on the Boys in Blue as they prepared for the start of the National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals Thursday evening.

Even the classroom was packed with Dodger paraphernalia, including some 200 bobbleheads of various Dodgers players.

“In room 8, we are big Dodger fans," Lang told KTLA. "Everything is Dodgers."

The team also plays a role in her students' educational development.

"We do lessons that have to do with Dodgers, writing the Dodgers letters, we do daily oral language with Dodgers -- everything is Dodgers," Lang said.

She explained that incorporating the team into their education has helped her bond with students, which in turn makes them more excited to learn in her class.

And indeed, the children expressed much enthusiasm and excitement when talk turned to their beloved Boys in Blue.

One boy, Diego, told KTLA he was "super" excited about Game 1 of the NLDS -- and maybe only just a tad bit concerned.

“I'm kind of worried," he said. "I feel like we’re going to get one strike on us, but we’re going to still win.”

And while most of the students were dressed in blue cheering for the Dodgers, there was a lone student there who wore a red T-shirt and was rooting for another Southern California team: the L.A. Angels.

He said it was "sort of, sort of not, not really" difficult to be the only Angels fan in the classroom.

The Dodgers set a franchise-record for wins with 106 this season, and are looking to win the team's first world championship since 1988.

Game 1 of the NLDS, at Dodger Stadium, is set to start at 5:37 p.m.

Lang and her classroom are, of course, ready to cheer on the team this playoff season.

"Go Dodgers!" they yelled in class.