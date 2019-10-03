NEW YORK, NY - MAY 25: Harvey Weinstein along with his attorney Benjamin Brafman (L) appears at his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018. The former movie producer faces charges in connection with accusations made by aspiring actress Lucia Evans who has said that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in his Manhattan office in 2004. Weinstein (66) has been accused by dozens of other women of forcing them into sexual acts using both pressure and threats. The revelations of the his behavior helped to spawn the global #MeToo movement. (Photo by Steven Hirsch-Pool via Getty Images)
Harvey Weinstein Loses Bid to Move Sexual Assault Trial Out of New York City
Harvey Weinstein has lost a longshot bid to move his sexual assault trial out of New York City.
A state appellate panel rejected the request Thursday. It dismissed the movie mogul’s concerns that he wouldn’t get a fair trial in the world’s media capital.
The five-judge panel issued the decision after reading submissions from Weinstein’s lawyers and prosecutors. The panel didn’t give a reason for the decision.
Weinstein is due to stand trial in Manhattan in January on charges he raped a woman in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.
The 67-year-old producer has pleaded not guilty and is free on $1 million bail. He maintains any sexual activity was consensual.