Health Officials Now Investigating 21 Serious Vaping-Related Illnesses in L.A. County

A total of 21 serious vaping-related illnesses are now under investigation in Los Angeles County, along with one death, authorities said Thursday.

That’s five more cases since Sept. 19, when the county Department of Public Health warned Angelenos to “STOP VAPING NOW,” the agency said in a news release.

All but one of the patients with serious pulmonary injury reported using both tobacco and marijuana products, but not necessarily at the same time.

One person said they used only flavored liquids, with no nicotine, THC or CBD, authorities said.

All those sickened reported using various devices and products, which remain under investigation.

Roughly two-thirds of the patients are age 25 or younger, officials said.

People continue to show up in emergency rooms nationwide complaining of symptoms like coughing, difficulty breathing and fever. They may also be suffering vomiting and diarrhea.

Authorities across the U.S. are working to determine what component of vape pens or cartridges is causing such serious harm to lung function.

No specific vendor, product or substance has been linked to the illnesses.